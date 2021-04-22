COVID INFO COVID INFO

McAllen Mayor announces partnership to create new ecology hub

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — On Thursday night, McAllen Mayor Jim Darling announced a new center for Ecology in partnership with the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and Quinta Mazatlan.

During the Quinta Mazatlan Gala, Darling announced that private and public entities have raised $23 million out of the $35 million needed to create the Ecology hub.

“Our hope is that every school-age children in the lower Rio Grande Valley will have an opportunity to learn and play at Quinta Mazatlan and I’ve seen them over here, and they just love it,” said Darling.

The purpose of the hub is to increase eco tourism in the Rio Grande Valley and conservation efforts.

