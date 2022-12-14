MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Public Utilities announced Wednesday morning that some residents may experience low water pressure or no water at all throughout the city.

At 10:02 a.m., the McAllen Public Utilities Twitter page posted that some may experience low water pressure or no water at all in the area of N 6th Street to N 10th Street along E Martin Avenue until further notice while crews work in the area.

At 10:36 a.m., the city tweeted that water will be out in the area of N 21st Street to N 25th Street along Ebony Avenue and between Gumwood Avenue and W Ebony Avenue along N 23rd Street until further notice while contractors work in the area.