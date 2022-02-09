HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations apprehended a man with an arrest warrant for child fondling at the Hidalgo International Bridge on Tuesday.

Carlos Giles, from McAllen, arrived from Mexico at the bridge where he was “immediately secured” after officers discovered he was a possible match to an arrest warrant, a release from CBP stated.

The identity of Giles, 31, was confirmed using biometric verification. His active warrant from the McAllen Police Department is for fondling of a child, a second-degree felony.

“CBP Field Operations is always vigilant in locating those wanted persons with outstanding warrants, especially those allegedly involved in heinous crimes of a sexual nature with children,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas in the release.

A McAllen police officer took custody of Giles and transported him to the McAllen city jail.