McAllen man sets up Jaws-themed Halloween decorations

MCALLEN (ValleyCentral) — You’re gonna need a bigger boat.

That’s what McAllen resident John Marks thought to himself when brainstorming ideas for his Halloween decorations, something he’s taken seriously for quite some time.

Marks goes all out to decorate his yard every year. Last year, his yard was home to a crash landing from a UFO that ValleyCentral covered.

In 2021, Marks decided to pay homage to one of his favorite movies, Jaws, with an in-person snapshot of a shark attack, complete with rising smoke and bright lights to make this masterpiece really come to life at night.

The creation features a 20-foot shark made of aluminum roofing, a fishing boat, and some unlucky passengers being devoured by the great white.

“I got the boat in a Facebook trade and watched some videos on how to put together the shark,” said Marks. “I saw some of people making small scale things and decided to make it bigger.”

Marks says next year he plans to make the theme scarier to give it more of a Halloween vibe.