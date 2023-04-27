McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen man was sentenced to federal prison for carjacking an SUV that had three children inside, authorities announced.

Fidel Garza Jr., 35, was sentenced to 85 months, just over seven years, in prison on a charge of robbery of a motor vehicle with intent to cause serious harm or death, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated.

On Nov. 25, 2021, Garza was a passenger in a truck, which pulled in front of an SUV and stopped at the 1200 block of 28th Street. Garza approached the SUV and pointed a handgun at the driver, demanding that he and the three children get out, the release stated.

Garza then entered the SUV and fled the scene. In December 2021, Garza was tracked to a rural location in Edinburg and arrested.

“At the hearing, the court heard additional evidence regarding Garza’s criminal history, including prior felony convictions for discharging a firearm in 2016 and being a felon in possession of a firearm in 2021,” the release stated.

As part of his sentencing, Garza was ordered to serve three years of supervised release.