McAllen man sent to prison after trafficking crystal meth via FedEx

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two months after pleading guilty, McAllen man was sent to prison for shipping crystal meth, according to a press release.

In September and October 2020, authorities began investigating after a total of 45 kilograms of crystal meth were found in FedEx packages at a Pharr shipping center.

The packages which were in identical boxes were destined to Houston, Dallas, and Atlanta.

Jose Edmundo Corona was seen on surveillance footage dropping off packaged at several mailing centers throughout the Rio Grande Valley. Fingerprint analysis determined that Corona also prepared the drugs in the packages.

U.S. District Judge Randy Crane ordered the 20-year-old to serve 14 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

The Drug Enforcement Administration conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura M. Garcia prosecuted the case.