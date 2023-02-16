MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen man pleaded guilty to a carjacking that took place in 2021.

Fidel Garza Jr. pleaded guilty to robbery of a motor vehicle with intent to cause serious harm or death, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

A criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral stated that Garza took a 2012 Buick Enclave from a Tennessee man who was visiting in McAllen.

At the time of the carjacking, the victim was driving with three relatives who were all minors, the documents stated.

According to the complaint, the victim and three children were driving on 28th street when a red truck cut them off and stopped in front of their vehicle, preventing the victim from moving his vehicle.

Garza then exited from the passenger side of the red truck and pointed a handgun at the victim. Garza was reported to be wearing a black and white bandana that covered his face, the complaint stated.

The victim and all three children got out of the vehicle as Garza got in and drove off with the Buick and the driver of the red truck followed.

In December 2021, law enforcement tracked Garza to a rural location in Edinburg. During his arrest, he admitted his role in the robbery, the U.S. Attorney’s Office release stated.

Garza is scheduled to be sentenced April 27 where he could face up to 15 years in prison.