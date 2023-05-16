MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen driver was arrested after being accused of sending Texas Department of Public Safety troopers on a high-speed chase with four migrants in the vehicle.

The driver is charged with evading arrest and smuggling of persons, according to a video uploaded by Lt. Christopher Olivarez with the DPS.

Footage uploaded by Olivarez shows a black Chevy extended cab speeding away from law enforcement. During the pursuit, the truck got stuck in the mud and everyone jumped out of the vehicle.

The driver, who is from McAllen, and the four migrants ran along a canal bank to escape law enforcement. With the help of a U.S. Border Patrol K-9 unit, all of the suspects were arrested.

The four migrants were turned over to Border Patrol.