McAllen man indicted on capital murder charge for ex-wife’s death

McAllen, Texas (KVEO)—A McAllen man accused of killing his ex-wife in August, was indicted on Thursday by a grand jury.
A capital murder charge was filed against 40-year-old Richard Ford.
Ford is accused of kidnapping and killing 37-year-old Melissa Banda. She was reported missing and last seen with Ford.
A police hunt located Ford on South Padre Island Beach Access #5 but Banda still missing.
Authorities arrested Ford for previous arrest warrants, which included harassment and violation of a court order.
Investigators then discovered Banda’s body in rural Hidalgo County.
Medical professionals determined that Banda died from a laceration on her neck caused by a sharped object.
After reviewing witness statements, physical evidence, video surveillance evidence, and GPS coordinates, officials were able to obtain a warrant for Ford’s arrest for capital murder.
Ford remains behind bars with a $4.5 million bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned in March, according to jail records.