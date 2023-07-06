McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen man is being held without bond after distributing child porn, federal documents revealed.

Lee Roy Garcia was arrested on charges of possession of child pornography, according to federal records.

An probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral revealed details of the investigation.

In March 2022, the FBI executed a search warrant on a KIK user “mulaDussa,” also known as Shakeem Rankin, and seized his electronic devices. A review of Rankin’s devices identified another user identified as “SempterFiRoy,” who was talking to Rankin in a group where they would exchange child porn.

In May 2023, the FBI received information that “SemperFiRoy” resided in McAllen, and tracked down the email attached to the account of Lee Roy Garcia.

On June 9, officers conducted an interview with Garcia and asked him if he knew why he was in the FBI office.

“Garcia nodded his head yes and states because of a MEGA,” the affidavit stated.

According to the MEGA website, it is a cloud-based storage platform.

In 2021, Garcia purchased a link on Wickr for $35, which contained child pornography. From 2021 to 2022, Garcia continued utilizing Wickr, Tumblr and KIK to receive MEGA links of child porn. Garcia would then sell and distribute those same links.

Over those two years, Garcia received between $200 and $300, the document states.

Investigators searched Garcia’s phone where they found a total of 19 images of child porn showing prepubescent females.

Records show that an initial appearance for Garcia was held Wednesday and he remains held without bond. He was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshal.