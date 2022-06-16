BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen man was sentenced to life in prison for the 2017 kidnapping and murder of his former mother-in-law.

Monte Eric Jordan was found guilty of capital murder for the kidnapping and murder of Marta Beatriz Adams, according to a release from the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office.

On April 28, 2017, the family of Marta Adams reported her missing to the McAllen police.

Over a year later on April 30, 2018, the United States Coast Guard recovered her body from the bay, off the shore of South Padre Island.

The release stated that her arms and legs were zip tied together, and she had a rope around her neck that had 25 pounds attached to it.

The investigation led detectives to Terry Adams, her ex-husband whom she was staying with before her disappearance.

Investigators then learned that the rope, weight and ties were purchased by Terry Adams and Jordan from a local store.

Syringes were also found at the home of Terry Adams, testing positive for the same chemicals that were found in Marta’s body.

Former Cameron County Sheriff Lucio confirmed in a 2017 report that she did not have water in her lungs, presuming she died elsewhere and that her ex-husband and former son-in-law disposed of her body in the bay.

Terry Adams was arrested and agreed to plead guilty and testify against Jordan in Marta’s kidnapping and murder.

Deputies with the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jordan on May 2, 2017.

“It has been a good week for the law abiding citizens of Cameron County. First a jury sentenced a violent gun offender to prison for 16 years for shooting a homeowner in the back; and today, we secure closure for Marta’s family. Thank you to the good people of Cameron County on the juries from this week that helped stand tall against these bad actors,” said Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz in the release.

According to the release, Jordan will spend the rest of his life in prison and is ineligible for parole.