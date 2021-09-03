McAllen man dies from crash injuries after evading police, men found in car trunk

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One man died from injuries suffered in a crash Thursday following a police chase that began after authorities suspected him of engaging in human smuggling.

According to a release, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2012 Silver Chevrolet Malibu on Thursday at 8 p.m. on F.M. 755 west of U.S. 281. The release states the car was seen stopped at a rest area when five men exited the vehicle and dispersed into the brush.

DPS troopers believe this was a human smuggling operation.

The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and evaded law enforcement while recklessly driving southbound on U.S. 281 without headlamps on.

During the evasion, the driver lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway where it struck a bar ditch and went airborne. The car then struck a fence and a tree as it rolled onto a property off U.S. 281 and Via Sol.

Troopers discovered three men in the trunk of the car with minor injuries. The driver was arrested at the scene. He and the occupants were transported to a local hospital.

On Friday, McAllen resident Ruben Villegas, 19, died from the injuries he sustained in the crash.