McAllen: Man charged with sexual abuse of a child

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a man for sexual abuse of a child.

Oscar Reyes Sustaita, 40, was arrested by McAllen police on Dec. 13, according to a media release by McAllen Police Department.

Sustaita was arraigned on one charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child (first-degree felony) and evading arrest (Class A misdemeanor.)

According to a previous release, Sustaita was wanted in connection with a sexual assault that was reported on Dec. 12. Witnesses reported that he had also threatened to rob a bank, police said.

Sustaita was arraigned on Dec. 14. The bond amount totaled $205,000.