McAllen man charged with intoxication manslaughter for fatal crash

MCALLEN (KVEO) — One man remains behind bars after being arrested for his involvement in a crash that left one person dead.

According to police, Jorge Jesus Gonzalez Hernandez has been charged with intoxication manslaughter.

Police responded to the 3200 block of South Ware Road in McAllen in reference to a major crash on October 31 at 5 a.m.

Gonzalez’s car collided with the vehicle of Guadalupe Macias.

Macias, 48, died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.

Police arrested Gonzalez Hernandez at the scene and later charged him with intoxication manslaughter.

Gonzalez Hernandez remains in jail on a $350,000 bond.

