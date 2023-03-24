McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen man accused of assaulting his girlfriend’s father with a machete waived his arraignment Wednesday.

Sergio Misael Hernandez Jr. has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Hidalgo County records.

At 10:49 p.m. Jan. 17, McAllen police responded to the 700 block of N. 27 1/2 Street where they saw a man with laceration injuries to his left arm and foot, a probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral stated.

The man said his daughter’s boyfriend, identified as Hernandez, assaulted him with a machete after an argument over his daughter coming home late and intoxicated, the document stated.

According to the man, Hernandez went to a 2000 blue Ford Focus and grabbed a machete from the back seat and started to attack him with it. The man sustained injuries on his left arm while trying to block himself, the document added.

“[The man] stated when he told [Hernandez] he would call the police, [Hernandez] threatened him by motioning a handgun with his hand stating ‘He would return to kill him,” the affidavit stated.

Hernandez was found by an officer hiding shirtless in a trash can at the 1000 block of N. 28th Street and was placed under arrest. Hernandez told the officer that the man came at him with a stick, and he grabbed the machete to defend himself.

The officer recovered a yellow package of Royal Blunts that held a clear baggy with a green leafy substance, determined to be marijuana.

Hernandez was arrested on three counts of terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injuries, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of marijuana, records show. His bond was set at $22,000.