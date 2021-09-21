McAllen man arrested for aggravated assault

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a 32-year-old man for aggravated assault and violation of protective order.

Adrian Orozco was arrested the same day McAllen Municipal Court issued a warrant for his arrest, according to police.

The report was made to the police on Tuesday just before 9 a.m. Although the details of the assault were not disclosed, police say it happened near the intersection of West Pecan Boulevard and North 1st Street.

Police announced Orozco’s arrest at 4:48 p.m. He is facing charges of a second-degree felony and a class A misdemeanor.

ValleyCentral’s latest news: