McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen man was arrested after admitting to storming the U.S. Capitol during the January 6, 2021 riot, federal documents show.

Ulises Wilkinson, 25, is charged with entering a restricted building without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, entering in the gallery of either House of Congress, disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds and parade, demonstrating and picketing in any Capitol buildings.

A criminal complaint revealed that Wilkinson participated in the storming of the Capitol.

On Jan. 6, 2021, a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened at the Capitol, while a large crowd gathered outside. Around 2 p.m., people in the crowd forced their way into the U.S. Capitol by breaking windows and assaulting members of police.

Shortly after, members of the House of Representatives, the Senate and then Vice President Mike Pence were evacuated from the chambers.

On May 18, 2022, an FBI source submitted information of Wilkinson’s involvement in the Jan. 6 riots. The source provided social media images, with links and videos where he can be seen inside the Capitol building.

In one image, Wilkinson is seen outside near the Washington Monument wearing a yellow construction vest, a blood hood over a ball cap and a neck scarf while holding a a sign that says “Free Assange!,” the complaint stated.

Other images show Wilkson entering and within the Capitol building while wearing the same clothing.

Two months later, Wilkinson made contact with FBI agents over the phone, stating he was living in Texas and was willing to cooperate.

On Aug. 3, 2022, he was interviewed in McAllen. Wilkinson told agents he flew to Washington the day before the riots. He said he climbed the inauguration steps and saw officers being attacked, but didn’t engage in the violence. However, he said he followed the crowed inside through a breached door before exiting the Senate chamber.

Wilkinson was shown several photos, and he identified himself in each of them.

“Wilkinson told officers that he had been invited to join the Proud Boys at one point around the time of the rallies leading up to January 6, 2021, but Wilkson refused,” the complaint stated.

The FBI took custody of his cell phone and reviewed images on the cell phone. Inside they found a number of images on Jan. 6 within the restricted area of the Capitol grounds and inside the building.

In the notes section of his phone they also found a note created April 26, 2021. In the note, he admits to storming the Capitol with other rioters and chanting “1776.” He also expressed remorse in the note.

“You know how people say that criminals regret committing crimes once they’re caught? Not the case with me,” the note reads. “I regret storming the Capitol and I haven’t been caught (yet.) And I’ve regretted it since the moment I stepped foot inside.”

Federal records show that his initial appearance was on Tuesday, May 30, and he was released on a $30,000 bond.

