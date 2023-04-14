Warning: This story contains graphic information.

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police arrested a McAllen man accused of using a knife to force a girl to have sex with him, documents revealed.

Juan Jose Gutierrez was arrested on one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child, two counts of sexual assault, one count of indecent assault and two counts of injury to a child/elderly, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral, on March 25, the McAllen Police Department was contacted by a woman reporting a sexual assault that occurred when she was 17 years old.

On March 27, detectives met with the woman who said she was abused by Gutierrez a year ago in March 2022, the affidavit stated. She told police that Gutierrez asked her if she wanted to see his genitals, and before she was able to say no, he pulled down his shorts.

Gutierrez then forced the girl to perform sexual acts on him, and that if she didn’t comply, he would harm her family members, documents detail.

A week after this incident, Gutierrez instructed her to follow him to the bathroom.

“While in the bathroom, [Gutierrez] pulled out a kitchen knife from his back and placed it inside the bathroom sink,” the affidavit stated. “[The victim] asked [Gutierrez] what he was going to do with the knife and he responded ‘just in case'”

Police then met with a girl who said when she was 8 years old, Gutierrez would squeeze her fingers and pull on her hair for no reason and believed it was because “he likes to hurt people,” the document alleged.

Investigators also spoke with a boy, who said when he was 14-years-old, he was trying to defend his sister when Gutierrez stomped on his knee.

Records show that Gutierrez was sentenced to four years in state jail in 2011 on two counts of sexual assault. The indictment stated that he had sex with a female child. In 2018, Gutierrez was arrested on a charge of failing to register as a sex offender.

Gutierrez was booked into the Hidalgo County Jail on April 6. His bond was set at $920,000.