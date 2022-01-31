HIDALGO COUNTY (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen man accused of several child sexual assault charges ranging from 2007 to 2015 is moving along with his court case.

Francisco Emilio Gonzalez, 39, is facing two charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, three charges of indecency with a child with sexual contact, and two charges of indecent exposure to a child. Gonzalez appeared in court on Monday where a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for March 2.

Gonzalez is accused of committing these crimes in different time frames between 2007 to 2015 to three different unidentified girls. His relationship to these children is unknown but they are believed to be from the same family.

According to an indictment, the first of the charges occurred in February 2007 when he forced one of the children to engage in sexual contact with him and exposed himself to the victim.

The next charge happened in October 2011, according to the indictment, where Gonzalez is accused of doing the same thing with another child. The same crime is charged against Gonzalez by the victim in a 2015 incident.

The third victim’s abuse began in March 2014 with a similar incident as the one above.

Gonzalez’s charges of continuous sexual assault took place with one victim from March 2011 until March 2019, according to the indictment. The other charge pertains to one of the other victims and lasted from October 2012 to October 2015, according to the indictment.

Gonzalez was arrested in February 2021 for these seven charges. He remains in jail on a $140 thousand bond, according to jail records.