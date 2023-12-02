McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a man accused of sending an explicit, unsolicited video to his ex-girlfriend.

Julio Fuentes was arrested on charges of sale/distribution/display harmful material to a minor, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

Julio Fuentes (Hidalgo County Jail)

A criminal complaint states that on Nov. 1, McAllen police responded to a home in reference to a harassment case. Officers spoke with a 16-year-old girl who said that her ex-boyfriend, identified as Fuentes, had sent her a video of him pleasuring himself.

Additionally, the girl said Fuentes threatened to send two females to “f— her up,” the complaint stated.

On Nov. 11, the girl was interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center where she said that Fuentes was attempting to have sex with her again, but she had moved on and would send him pictures of her with her new boyfriend. The complaint states she never requested the video or picture.

On Nov. 15, Fuentes was interviewed at the police department where he spoke with investigators. During the interview, Fuentes admitted to sending the picture and video of himself, adding that he knew it was wrong and could not explain why he did it.

Fuentes was booked into the Hidalgo County Jail on Nov. 26 on a $4,000 bond. He was released from jail the following day.