MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen will be adding new amenities to Morris Park including an upgraded restroom facility, along with walking trail extensions, picnic tables, new lighting and more.

The city held a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday for the $1.3 million project.

“We’re gonna extend a walking trail which will connect to our trail that we probably installed about three years ago, on the north side, Bicentennial Trail,” said Denny Meline, City of McAllen Parks and Recreations Director. “We’ll have a DG [decomposed granite] trail with concrete curbs, we’ll have some benches, water fountains, chess tables for the kids to come out here.”

This project is expected to take six months to complete with an anticipated completion date of December 27, 2023.

Emiliano Pena contributed to this report.