MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Public Library is offering kids and teenagers free lunch this summer.

The Summer Food Service Program at Main Library is a partnership with the McAllen Independent School District.

Children up to 18-years-old can pick up a free lunch and snack at the Main Library Lobby located on 4001 N. 23rd St.

Lunch will be provided starting at noon until 12:30 followed by free snacks from 3:00 to 3:30 p.m. and is available Monday through Thursday starting June 1 until July 24.

Friday lunches will not be provided.