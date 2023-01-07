MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Public Library is set to host yoga classes by The Yoga House RGV.

The yoga classes will be 2 p.m. through 3 p.m. Jan. 14 and Jan. 28 at the McAllen Public Library at 4100 N. 23rd St., Main library Room A.

Participants can register for the free yoga classes online at the McAllen library website in the events calendar, according to a release.

There will be a class for beginners set for Jan. 14, and a class for chair yoga scheduled for Jan. 14. Participants are encouraged to bring comfortable clothing and a towel or mat.

The event is promote well-being, improve flexibility and help destress for the upcoming new year, the McAllen Library stated.