McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) —The number of migrants living at Anzalduas park continues to fluctuate and so does the number of COVID-19 cases among them.

McAllen City officials have released numbers on the situation.

City leaders say there are fewer than 100 migrants living at the park but numbers are expected to go up.

A huge yellow gate, signs reading COVID-19 positive area and several tents can be found at Anzalduas Park, a place where migrants that have been cleared by ICE and CBP can recuperate after being tested positive for COVID-19.

Anzalduas Park has a capacity to hold 3,100 migrants.

“It’s a win-win for everybody, for the city government, for the city of McAllen and the Valley and for the immigrants which is what I am most concerned about their wellbeing, their dignity and respect as a person,” Sister Norma Pimentel with Catholic Charities of RGV said.

During this time, Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley has made huge humanitarian contributions.

“Should the numbers be overwhelming, and the whole valley be affected with the releases, and allowed to remain in the United States I think Anzalduas will be a key component to the whole Valley,” Pimentel said.

During the McAllen City Commissioners meeting, Assistant City Manager Jeff Johnston gave a detailed report on COVID-19 testing and the migrant drop-offs at the park.

Johnston says the city is working with local, state and regional, leaders on trends and projections, with drop offs and COVID-19 activity.

“Aside from that we have regular meetings with representatives in Hidalgo County not only the health department but also precinct 3 the judges office of emergency management as well as our partners with Border Patrol and also officials from other cities throughout the area,” Johnston said.

In a detailed report, city commissioners learned the different trends from the past month.

“Really our plan, is to stay vigilant to make sure we’re prepared as can be continue watching what’s happening on the federal level and what changes may come Title 42 is currently in place but it may or may not remain that way so we’re closely watching the supreme court case,” Johnston said.

If numbers get too high, help from the community will be needed.

“If numbers do get extremely high we are definitely going to need the help of everyone that has a heart and cares for humanity and for people suffering,” Pimentel said.