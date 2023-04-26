MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of McAllen is moving forward with its Northgate Lane Drainage Improvement project.

The city says the construction will cause a reduction in lanes along Northgate Lane and 2nd Street and will be closed to thru traffic.

The roadway will be closed to thru traffic in phases along Northgate Lane, between 10th St. and 2nd Street and along 2nd Street, between Hobbs Rd., south to drainage ditch, beginning Monday, May 2, and continuing to Jan. 7, 2024, weather permitting.

Drivers are urged to use extreme caution and patience when traveling in the area, as well as delays and congestion.

For a status report on this project, visit the City of McAllen Engineering Department.