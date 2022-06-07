HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The McAllen Library is providing all the resources necessary to apply for jobs through its “Job Fair in a Bag” initiative.

The McAllen Public Library was recently awarded $35,127 by the Texas State Library and Archives Commission (TSLAC) under the Texas Supports Libraries Grant Program.

With these funds, the McAllen Public Library launched a new initiative to ensure job seekers have the needed resources to create resumes and cover letters, as well as apply and interview for jobs.

The initiative, Job Fair in a Bag, allows Mcallen Library cardholders to check out a bag that includes a laptop, hotspot, and workforce development resources for 30 days.

The cardholder must have a current account with the library and be in good standing.

“Today’s job seekers need access to information and technology to be successful. In addition to the Library’s many public computers, we can now offer a way to pursue jobs and careers from home,” says Library Director, Kate Horan.

Additional resources will also be accessible online through the Library’s E-Branch.

For questions or more information on the initiative, you can call the McAllen Public Library at 956-681-3000.