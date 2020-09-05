McAllen ISD working on safety protocols for students who get sick

MCALLEN, Texas – The McAllen Independent School District (ISD) is in the process of making protocols for students to go home if they are sick.

“We are working on procedures, it’s a very fluid situation but we are currently already working on a plan and making sure everything is in place,” said Del Bosque.

Director of Health Services for McAllen ISD Adalia Del Bosque says if students feel sick they do have registered nurses.

“They are all registered nurses they all have the conditional and abilities to evaluate and assess the student’s illness and injuries,” said Del Bosque.

If parents think there’s a chance their child could be sick the nurses will take precautions.

Del Bosque said, “we’re going to address the problem as we see based on the health problem that is presented and at that point educate the parent; this is what we see and this is what we think, we’re certainly not doctors but we are able to make nursing assessments.”

Del Bosque says it’s a team effort by the district to make sure everyone is safe.

She said, “as a team approach we are all working very very hard which focus on our students and staff that provides the best safest environment.”

On Monday, the McAllen ISD Superintendent was given the authority to extend the remote learning for another 4 weeks.