McAllen ISD providing meals to students at over 50 locations

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — The McAllen Independent School District (ISD) will be providing free meals to their students at over 50 locations.
According to the district, the meals will be free and will include breakfast and lunch.
The district has also created a map for the community to find the location that is closest to them. You can view that map by clicking here.
You can also view a list of the locations and the menu on the McAllen ISD website.
The district adds their goal is to serve meals to at least 50 percent of their students.