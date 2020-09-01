McAllen ISD providing meals to students at over 50 locations

A teacher lines up the students for school-prepared lunches at Madison Crossing Elementary School in Canton, Miss., Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Scott Clements, director of child nutrition at the Mississippi education department, said they’ve ordered two truckloads of trade mitigation pulled pork and four loads of kidney beans for use in their cafeterias. The products are coming from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which is giving away the foods it’s buying to help farmers hurt by trade negotiations. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — The McAllen Independent School District (ISD) will be providing free meals to their students at over 50 locations.

According to the district, the meals will be free and will include breakfast and lunch.

The district has also created a map for the community to find the location that is closest to them. You can view that map by clicking here.

You can also view a list of the locations and the menu on the McAllen ISD website.

The district adds their goal is to serve meals to at least 50 percent of their students.