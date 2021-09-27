McAllen ISD to host third annual ‘Fishing for Kids’ scholarship tournament

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Independent School District will host its third annual ‘Fishing for Kids’ Scholarship Event on Oct. 1 & 2.

The event, which will be at Jim’s Pier on South Padre Island, will begin on Friday evening and kicks off with a captain’s party from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Team captains will be able to check-in with their teams and the rules of the tournament will be reviewed.

Beginning at 6 a.m. on Saturday, anglers can begin fishing and boats can go out earlier than 6 a.m. McAllen ISD Superintendent, Dr. J.A. Gonzalez asks that lines not be cast until the 6 o’clock hour.

Fishing will end at 1 p.m. with a weigh-in until 3 p.m. Following the weigh-ins, tournament winners, raffle prizes, and sponsors will be announced.

“It’s a lot of fun. It’s a family event and we have a kids’ division. At this point, we have 200 anglers that are already signed up,” said Gonzalez. “There’s gonna be a lot of people out on the water fishing; approximately 50 boats so it’s just a no-stress event. It’s just one to go out and have a good time.”

The event is also geared towards helping McAllen ISD students. In their last two ‘Fishing for Kids’ events, about $106,000 was raised in scholarship funds.

The money that McAllen ISD raises through this event goes directly into the McAllen Education Foundation and is then matched by the Stars Scholarship Fund.

“Anything we can do to help our students and families. As a high-performing school district, we really take that serious because we know that our kids can go out and compete with anybody, anywhere, but sometimes they need a little help financially,” added Gonzalez.

Registration for this event closed on Sept. 24. Gonzalez said that there will be more events like this during the year.

Last year’s ‘Fishing for Kids’ was canceled due to COVID-19.