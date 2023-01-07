MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Independent School District is hosting a public hearing to discuss information on the performance of students in the district.

The hearing will be held at 5 p.m. Jan. 23 at the McAllen Independent School District offices, at 2000 N. 23rd Street, a release from McAllen ISD stated.

The meeting will discuss information by the 2021 to 2022 District Texas Academic Performances Report from districts in Texas.

The conference includes information provided by TAPR on the district’s accreditation status, financial reports, and performance objectives. The meeting will also include disciplinary incidents, performances in higher education of former students, and progress in meeting House Bill 3 goals, the release stated.

According to McAllen ISD, members can access the meeting at www.mcallenisd.org.