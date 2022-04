MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen ISD will hold a teacher job fair at the McAllen High School campus on April 26.

According to the district’s Facebook post, all campuses will be represented at the job fair. The district asks prospective employees to pre-register by signing up for an interview time.

The interview times, says the district, are for registration purposes only. The job fair is open from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.