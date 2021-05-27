McAllen ISD to distribute free meals during the summer

MCALLEN, Texas — Starting June 1 the McAllen Independent School District will be providing free meals this summer for children up to age 18.

The district said the meals will be available at 18 different sites across McAllen each week from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

The program begins June 1 at 10 sites and June 7 at eight additional sites, ending on July 29.

Children do not have to be McAllen ISD students to receive a free meal.

Adults may pick up meals for children with required supporting documentation such as school ID number or child’s birth certificate.

Meal bundles including meals for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be offered on Thursdays.

All students attending McAllen ISD Summer School in person will receive daily meals at their campus and meal bundles on Thursday including meals for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

For additional information, please call our McAllen ISD Child Nutrition Program at 956-632-3226.