McAllen ISD superintendent wins state recognition

MCALLEN, Texas — The McAllen Independent School District (ISD) announced their superintendent is the Texas Superintendent of the Year.

Dr. J.A. Gonzalez was awarded the honor by the Texas Association of School Boards. In November, the Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA) named him the state’s nominee for 2021 National Superintendent of the Year, an award given by AASA, the School Superintendents Association.

Dr. Gonzalez said he is proud to earn the recognition, although he never anticipated it happening during a pandemic.

“It means a lot, to be selected as superintendent of the year, but to be selected during a world pandemic, makes it that much more special.”

Dr. Gonzalez is the first winner from the Rio Grande Valley since 2009 and the sixth Rio Grande Valley superintendent to win the award since it began in 1984.