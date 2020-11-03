McAllen ISD Superintendent selected as Texas’ nominee for AASA

McALLEN, Texas (KVEO) – Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA) selects McAllen ISD Superintendent J.A. Gonzalez, Ed.D., as a state nominee for the 2021 National Superintendent of the Year.

Gonzalez has served with MISD for four years as the superintendent and as an administrator for 23 years. He has served as a principal, assistant principal, teacher and coach before holding the title of superintendent.

“Being an educator and having an influence on people is near and dear to my heart because when you look at it with depth and complexity and from a parent’s perspective, you start to understand the magnitude of what the field of education is all about,” Gonzalez said.

The School Superintendents Association (AASA) will present an award to the winner where Dr. Gonzalez will be considered by a panel of judges from across the U.S. and select four finalists.

The panel will interview Gonzalez in January online and will announce the winning award at ASSA’s National Conference on Education in February and recognize state nominees.