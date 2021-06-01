McAllen ISD Summer Feeding Program begins, tackles food insecurity

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO-TV) — As summer school is about to start for many students across the Rio Grande Valley, the McAllen Independent School District is spreading the word about its summer feeding program.

The program is a partnership with the Texas Department of Agriculture that begins on June 1.

McAllen ISD Director of Food Services, Alexandra Molina said lunch should be available for every child across the RGV but food insecurity is making it a challenge.

According to Molina there has been an increase in families who are in need due to the pandemic.

She said in the past they have served over six million meals through the free summer feeding program. However, this year they are expecting the need to be greater.





“Both last year and this year we expect higher numbers just because we are seeing more food insecurity,” she said.

Molina said the goal of the program is to make sure kids have the nutrition they need to learn physically and emotionally.

According to Molina, the goal is to serve up to 8,000 children each day.

She said meals are available for kids ages one to eighteen and kids do not have to be enrolled in McAllen ISD to receive food.

“Families can pick up and again children don’t have to be present and they will be getting breakfast and lunch,” she said.

Families interested in the Summer Feeding Program can call the McAllen Child Nutrition Program at 956-632-3226.