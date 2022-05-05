MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen ISD Career Technical Education (CTE) department is welcoming a McAllen Flight Academy program for the fall 2022 school year.

Director for CTE, Lilia Silva said there is a shortage of local and international pilots.

Silva said the idea of initiating the McAllen Flight Academy program came about as the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed demand for commercial pilots is expected to rise by 14 percent between 2020 and 2030.

“This program that we are going to offer in the form of the private aviation license is the stepping stone into a commercial pilot,” said Silva. “It’s gonna help our students stand out, not only in being more marketable but also in preparation for whatever career they might pursue.”

CTE Coordinator, David Lyons said the program will be a huge economic advantage for students because it will be at no cost to students.

“We’ll have the private pilot’s license, if they want to continue on with their commercial pilot license it’s going to be a tremendous saving to them between $8,000 to $12,000,” said Lyons.

According to Lyons, the program will start off with 12 students who will follow the FAA curriculum and guidelines just like any other flight school.

Lyons said once applicable students earn the proper training, they will begin practicing their flying skills at McAllen International Airport.

“We’ll take three students at a time to be able to fly from McAllen to Edinburg and to Weslaco,” said Lyons. “Each kid has the opportunity to go up in the air, land it and so they just take those turns; it’s going to be very interesting and exciting for the kids.”

Silva said the program is going to open many doors for students and said there is a lot of commitment that goes into being part of the program.

Silva and Lyons encourage parents and interested students to speak with their High school CTE counselor.