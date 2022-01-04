McAllen ISD receives $1 million for safety trainings

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Congressman Vicente Gonzalez announced on Tuesday a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Justice for McAllen Independent School District.

According to a news release the Student, Teachers, and Officers Preventing (STOP) School Violence Program, is designed to improve K-12 school safety by training students and teachers to identify, respond to, and prevent acts of violence and ensure a positive learning environment at home and in school.

Gonzalez said that students and teachers deserve a safe and learning environment and the grant, from the Department of Justice, is ensuring children are protected inside and outside the classroom.

“The recent rise of violence in our schools across the country is alarming and I am proud to see McAllen ISD lead the way in making our schools safer for all,” said Gonzalez.

McAllen ISD Superintendent Dr. J.A. Gonzalez said they are always looking to make the school environment safer for students, families, and staff.

“This grant will enable us to double the number of clinicians who can serve as resources for our campuses to ensure any child needing assistance in our Family Treatment Program will be able to get the help they need,” added Gonzalez.