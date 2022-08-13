MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Independent School District will be providing free meals to all students for the 2022-2023 school year.

The school district will continue to operate with the Community Eligibility Program, a non-pricing meal service option for schools and students in low-income areas.

The program approach helps ensure that all students receive nutritious meals, without requiring parents to complete a lunch application.

All students at McAllen ISD will have access to no charge breakfast and lunch.

McAllen ISD begins their 2022-2023 school year on Aug. 22.