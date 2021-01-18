McAllen ISD police accepts food donations for community

MCALLEN, Texas — On Monday, the McAllen Independent School District Police Department accepted food donations to help those in need.

Officers with the district accepted canned food and non perishable donations at school campuses and their department headquarters.

The McAllen ISD Police Department is collecting food to donate to families in need until Jan. 29. They are accepting canned foods and non-perishables. Drop them off at the McAllen ISD PD (2112 N. Main St.). For more information, contact Officer Del Angel at 956-434-6494. — McAllen ISD (@McAllenISD) January 18, 2021

We saw a need, our officer saw a need within the community that a lot of people were out of work and needing some help due to the pandemic. We got together and decided to do this food drive and we partnered up with the Salvation Army.

Donations will be accepted until Jan. 29.

Donations can be made to any McAllen ISD campus or the McAllen ISD Police Department.

For more information, contact Officer Del Angel at 956-434-6494.