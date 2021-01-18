McAllen ISD police accepts food donations for community

MCALLEN, Texas — On Monday, the McAllen Independent School District Police Department accepted food donations to help those in need.
Officers with the district accepted canned food and non perishable donations at school campuses and their department headquarters.
We saw a need, our officer saw a need within the community that a lot of people were out of work and needing some help due to the pandemic. We got together and decided to do this food drive and we partnered up with the Salvation Army.
Donations will be accepted until Jan. 29.
Donations can be made to any McAllen ISD campus or the McAllen ISD Police Department.
For more information, contact Officer Del Angel at 956-434-6494.