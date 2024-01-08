MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Independent School District Police Department conducted an active shooter training.

The training occurred on Monday at the former BonJam Elementary School located at 2501 Jordan Avenue in South McAllen.

Officer Priseioi Trevino IIII said the trainings purpose is to show the basics of active shooter scenarios.

“We show them high-stress scenarios of how to enter into a classroom alone or as a team, show them basic medical techniques like how to stop bleeding,” Trevino said.

He added the main goal of the training is to stop the threat and transition to saving lives.