McAllen, Texas (KVEO)—The McAllen ISD Police Department is accepting donations for a community food drive.

The department said they will be collecting canned food and non-perishable items at the police department and at any McAllen ISD campus.

The donations will be received from Jan. 18, until Jan. 29. The department has not specified when the food drive will take place.

For more information, you are asked to contact officer Jerry Del Angel at 956-434-6494.