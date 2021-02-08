McAllen ISD offers new courses for students

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — Education has always been a helpful resource for students to engage and expand their learning.

This year the McAllen Independent School District has brought excitement for many after deciding to give their students the opportunity to enroll in new courses.

McAllen ISD Social Studies Coordinator, Clarissa Abbot says both American Studies and African American Studies were added by the Texas Education Agency.

“It’s always a good opportunity when we get to grow our program because the students get to expand what they already learned in a regular classroom,” she said.

Abbot is a McAllen alumni herself and says she did not get to explore those new cources until college.

“I learned a lot about these ethnic studies courses and topics when I was in college so I am really excited that we are going to bring these type of courses to the high school level because a lot of times students don’t get to study ethnic studies in depth until they get to college like I did,” she said.

Although the classes are still in the promoting process, Abbot says they have already spiked an interest.

“We have a lot of students, parents and teachers that want to know more and that is what we are doing right now letting them know that these classes are available,” she said.

Abbot says the new courses will be open for grades tenth through twelve starting this August.

For more information about the additional courses being offered at McAllen ISD, parents are encouraged to contact a high school counselor or Student Outreach Office at 956-687-MISD (6473).