MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen ISD Board of Trustees announced Monday night that Dr. Rene Gutierrez will be the district’s new superintendent of schools.

The district’s news release said Gutierrez brings 36 years of experience to the position. He was twice named the Region One Superintendent of the Year, winning in 2012 while in Edinburg and earlier this year at Brownsville.

“We are elated to have Dr. Gutierrez as our new superintendent,” School Board President Debbie Crane Aliseda said. “He will bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the district. He is a leader who comes in with proven results and will be fully committed to success – one child at a time.”

Gutierrez’s contract is for three years. He was named the lone finalist on Oct. 16. and will officially begin on Nov. 27.