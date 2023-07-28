MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In a unanimous vote in a special meeting Thursday evening, McAllen ISD Board of Trustees selected Dr. Rosalba De Hoyos, as Acting Superintendent of Schools.

The district’s news release said that the outgoing Superintendent, Dr. J.A. Gonzalez, made the recommendation.

“She has done a phenomenal job,” Dr. Gonzalez said. “She’s a tremendous educator. I have all the confidence in the world of her.”

In her 29-year career, Dr. De Hoyos has served as a teacher, counselor, dean of instruction, principal, and director.

According to the district, she was the McAllen ISD Assistant Superintendent for Instructional Services before Thursday’s announcement.

“I’m very grateful for the vote of confidence,” she said. “I have no doubt that we are going to continue bringing a world-class education to our students. We have a strong team that is dedicated to bringing students what they need, a nurturing environment and a rigorous curriculum.”

Dr. De Hoyos served as principal at McAllen ISD’s Achieve Early College High School when it first became a national Blue Ribbon school in 2015. Later that year, she earned the Terrel H. Bell Award, a national principal leadership award, for Outstanding Leadership.