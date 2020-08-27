McAllen ISD modifying instructional schedule to meet families needs

MCALLEN, Texas — Some districts are in the middle of the first week of virtual learning for the new school year.

“They’re so excited right now that they are engaged,” said Beatrice Treviño, a teacher with McAllen ISD.

Treviño is a third-grade teacher for the district. She said after the summer break, kids are happy to be back in school.

“They are excited to have a routine again. They’re ready at 8 a.m., they’re alert ready to work and have all their materials. They’ve been logging on early,” said Treviño.

Since 2011, the district has provided individual electronic devices for all students, making it easier to transition into learning from home.

“We knew the little hiccups that could happen with technology, but we had that little training from March to May so we were ready to start the school year this week,” said Treviño.

She proudly said her students’ only challenge this first week was nothing out of the norm.

“Them not knowing me personally was a little bit of a challenge. They were a bit shy on the first day not really wanting to talk so I think that was a little bit of a challenge,” she said.

The district is modifying their instructional schedule in an effort to meet student and family needs while ensuring the students’ educational growth.