MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Independent School District hosted a ceremony for its new Culinary Arts facility Wednesday evening.

The facility is located on the Achieve Early College High campus, at 1601 N. 27th St. in McAllen.

Both McAllen ISD students in the career technical education program and the STRIDES program will utilize the facility.

STRIDES is a program that serves special education students who have graduated high school and are between the age of 18 to 22. In the program, students learn life and job skills.

“Knowing that we’re going to provide that opportunity for our CTE students and our stripe students and every student in between is what gets me really emotional because we’re about to change generations when it comes to income,” Diana Pena, Career Technical Education Coordinator for McAllen ISD, said.

A $20,000 donation is also expected to be received by Santa Fe Foundation Inc. at the event.