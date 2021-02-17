McAllen ISD gives back to community during cold weather

McAllen, Texas (KVEO)-The McAllen Independent School District police department decided to give back to the community by delivering food donations directly to families in need.

Police was able to collect food in a period of two weeks. The food was given to local pantries and distributed through social workers.

Interim Police Chief Jose Silva said communities needed direct assistance.

“We started to distribute first thing this morning,” said Silva. “People were already calling early Wednesday morning.”

Silva said over 30 families called the department called in a spam of two hours asking for food to be delivered to their homes.

“Since the drive started about two weeks ago, we decided this week we would actually distribute the cans of food to the Salvation Army,” said Silva. “We also gave it to food banks, and of course some od the social workers in the school district.”

The rolling power outages within the Rio Grande Valley impacted numerous households. Silva said the timing was perfect to help the community.

“Shelves at certain groceries stores are now empty,” said Silva. “We just want the community to know that we are here to help, by all means call us if you need anything.”

McAllen ISD police encourages members of the community to call their dispatch line, if food assistance is needed around the area at 956-632-8768.

ValleyCentral.com compiled a list of several locations around the Rio Grande Valley that are helping the community with food assistance during these desperate times.