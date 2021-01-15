McAllen ISD extends remote learning option until February

McAllen, Texas (KVEO)—The McAllen Independent School District is extending its remote learning experience for students until February.

According to the district, students and staff are now given the option to work remotely or in person until Friday, February 12.

Students still have the option of face-to-face learning or remote learning from home.

“We care about everyone’s safety and want to go the extra mile in making sure we put everyone in a position to be as safe as possible” said McAllen ISD superintendent J.A. Gonzalez, “We will all brace ourselves a little bit longer and get through those together. Stay safe.”

