McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The director of the McAllen Independent School District’s meals program is joining a national program to fight food insecurity.

Alexandra Molina, the district’s executive director of child nutrition and purchasing, will be sharing the district’s model with the No Kid Hungry 2023 Out of School Time Meals Champion Cohort.

“I was selected as one of the 12 nationwide [members] for our work with our after-school supper program and our incredible summer meals program with all our sponsors and school sites,” Molina said.

Started about five years ago, McAllen ISD’s after-school supper program provides meals for more than 4,600 children across 30 campuses and community-partner sites: Lark Community Center, Palmview Community Center and two McAllen Boys and Girls Club centers, district officials said.

According to the school district, the summer meals program has existed for more than 25 years.

“Meals are provided free for children up to age 18 at multiple sites across McAllen including schools, parks, community centers and places of worship,” the district stated.

Among other efforts, the No Kid Hungry project will work to raise awareness about the summer and after-school meals programs, district officials said.

No Kid Hungry will sponsor Molina’s visits with congressional leaders, USDA administrators and philanthropic partners who are all working toward reducing food insecurity, officials said.

“Kids need proper nutrition to learn, thrive and grow, both in school and out,” Paige Pokorney, Program Manager for the No Kid Hungry Center for Best Practices, said. “These champions work tirelessly to ensure kids have access to three meals a day, every day. A huge part of this is getting them the food they need during times when school breakfasts and lunches aren’t available, like after school and over the summer. We’re so excited to work with and learn from these champions over the next 12 months.”