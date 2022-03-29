MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen ISD employee accused of having an improper relationship with a student was arrested.

Roberto Esparza Salazar Jr. was arrested by McAllen ISD police on the charge of improper relationship between educator and student, according to Hidalgo County Records.

ValleyCentral reached out to McAllen ISD to confirm Salazar’s role with the district and they sent the following statement:

“Once we were made aware, the district took immediate action and followed established procedures. The staff member was reassigned to another department where there would be no contact with students as the investigation proceeded. The district always takes matter involving student safety very seriously. However, due to this being a personnel matter, we cannot share additional details.” McAllen ISD

ValleyCentral is currently reaching out to authorities to gather more information on the matter.